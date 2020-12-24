Two cops booked for drug smuggling in Jind

Exposing links between two Jind Crime investigation agency (CIA)-1 personnel and drug peddlers, the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSMCB) on Thursday booked two CIA assistant sub-inspectors Praveen Kumar and Jaibir and others posted at Jind CIA-1 for depositing less amount of ‘ Doda chura’ they seized from a drug peddler on December 18.

Haryana State narcotics control Bureau DSP, Rajesh Kumar said they received a tip-off that a truck loaded with ‘Doda-chura’ was lying at Uchana police station, which was seized by the Jind CIA and Uchana police on December 18.

“Then, we shared the information with deputy commissioner Aditya Dahiya, who deployed Uchana BDPO as a duty magistrate. In his presence, we recovered 20 bags of Doda chura weighing nearly 398.150 kg and a huge amount of onion on the other side of the truck. A joint team of CIA and police had recovered 414kg Doda chura from Jagroop, a resident of Jind’s Palwan and recovered the truck. The next day, police arrested his accomplice Rakesh Kumar of Karnal for the drug smuggling case,” the DSP added.

The DSP said the cops had deposited only 414kg contraband in treasury amount and did not unload 398.150 kg contraband from the truck and not shown in the treasury.

“This is a serious crime done by the cops and drug peddlers. We have booked both the assistant sub-inspectors posted at Jind CIA-1, both drug peddlers and few unknown policemen under section 15(3), section 25, 29, 59 of the NDPS Act. We have started an investigation into the matter to ascertain the role of other cops in the drug smuggling network. It is a matter of probe that the investigation officers did not deposit the entire contraband in the treasury and parked a truck with 398.150 kg Doda chura at Uchana police station. Prime facie it appears that the cops and drug peddlers were aiming to gain a huge amount from the remaining contraband,” the DSP added.