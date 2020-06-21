Sections
Two cops, fire brigade officials save Navi Mumbai woman’s life

Navi Mumbai: A four-year-old girl’s profuse crying and two constables’ timely presence of mind saved the life of a 27-year-old woman in Ulwe, who owing to financial...

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:39 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Navi Mumbai: A four-year-old girl’s profuse crying and two constables’ timely presence of mind saved the life of a 27-year-old woman in Ulwe, who owing to financial difficulties tried to end her life on Thursday night inside her apartment, the Navi Mumbai Police said.

The woman locked the house and her room from inside to take the drastic step. The child, who was outside the woman’s room, was crying constantly. The neighbours, hearing the child’s cry, alerted the police, following which two constables, Kiran Swar and Pandurang Kawte, called the fire brigade. The fire brigade officials broke the door and administered the woman cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and saved her life.

Swar said, “We at first though that a child was locked in the house. After the door was broken, we attended to the girl, but she did not say anything and just kept pointing to the bedroom door. The firefighters then broke the bedroom door open after they did not receive any response from inside it, and found the woman on entering the room.

Swar noticed that the woman’s finger was twitched. “When I noticed her finger twitch, we hoped she may be saved. One of the firefighters performed CPR and the woman responded to it,” added Swar.



According to officials at NRI police station, the woman lived alone with her daughter while her husband was away for work. In the preliminary statement, she said her savings had run out after she was rendered jobless during the lockdown and hence decided to end her life.

City police commissioner Sanjay Kumar also appreciated Swar and Kawte’s efforts.

