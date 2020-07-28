Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two Covid-19 deaths in J&K take UT’s coronavirus toll count to 323

Two Covid-19 deaths in J&K take UT’s coronavirus toll count to 323

Both patients, including 25-year-old man from Ramban, had been hospitalised with co-morbidities

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 16:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Swab samples being collected. The 25-year-old man from Suligam is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district. (HT file photo)

Jammu: A 25-year-old man from Ramban district was among two people who died of Covid-19 infection in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the state’s coronavirus toll to 323 so far.

Former member of Parliament Dr Karan Singh expressed concern over the spike in Covid deaths in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Dara Singh, the medical superintendent of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu, said the sample of the youngster from Suligam in Ramban was collected on July 15 and he tested positive subsequently. “He was admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH on July 21. The patient had co-morbidities such as spinal tuberculosis, jaundice and gluteal abcess for 10 months,” Dr Singh said.

He was put on ventilator on July 27 and died at 5.30am on Tuesday.



He is the first Covid-19 fatality in Ramban district.

A 60-year-old man from Budgam, who was admitted to Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, on July 23 as a case of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and community acquired pneumonia also succumbed to coronavirus at 8.15am on Tuesday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Monsoon gloom: Let some colour pop and break the monotony
Jul 28, 2020 17:28 IST
#ChallengeAccepted: Celebs take the black-and-white challenge
Jul 28, 2020 17:27 IST
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Jul 28, 2020 17:29 IST
Gorhe Budruk ZP students get gadgets for online classes.
Jul 28, 2020 17:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.