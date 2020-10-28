Sections
Two Covid deaths, 38 test positive in Ludhiana

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Around 38 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and two persons lost their lives to the virus on Wednesday. The total number of people from the district who have lost their lives have reached 833.

The number of patients recovered so far is 19,062 and confirmed patients from the district stand at 20,134, while 236 are active cases.

Those who lost their lives include a 58-year-old man from Kidwai Nagar and a 53-year-old woman from Laxmi Nagar.

Sharing details, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said that under the Mission Fateh of the state government, the number of Covid-19 patients getting cured in the district is increasing day by day.



He added that to date, a total of 3,82,377 samples have been taken, of which 3,57,651 tested negative while reports of 1,870 samples were pending. He said that now, the total number of patients related to Ludhiana is 20,134, while 2,722 patients are related to other districts/states.

He said that the total number of persons who lost their lives include 833 people from Ludhiana and 314 from other districts.

He added that to date, 46,738 persons have been kept under home quarantine in the district and at present, the number of such persons is 1,032. On Wednesday, 38 persons were sent for home quarantine.

Similarly, 2,872 samples of suspected patients were sent for testing and their results are expected shortly.

Sharma appealed to residents to follow all directions of the state government and stay indoors.

