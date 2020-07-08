Two covid patients recover with plasma therapy in Amritsar

Sections
Updated: Jul 08, 2020 21:10 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula,

The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, has conducted Punjab’s second and third successful convalescent plasma therapy for coronavirus as two patients recovered on Wednesday.

The plasma of a 27-year-old man was given to two Covid-19 positive patients on June 24. One is a resident of the city while the other is from Pathankot.

“After June 24, we conducted tests of the patients and on Wednesday, they were tested negative. The patents were critical at the time of admission to GMCH and had co-morbidities. They were responding less to the treatment before plasma therapy. They will be discharged soon,” said GMCH principal Dr Rajiv Kumar Devgan.

GMCH, Amritsar, got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research on June 19 to treat Covid-19 patients with plasma therapy.



PLASMA BANK RUNS DRY IN AMRITSAR

Meanwhile, despite the successful convalescent plasma therapies at GMCH, Amritsar, the plasma bank of the hospital ran dry in the absence of plasma donors. Over 848 persons have successfully recovered from Covid-19 in Amritsar, but the hospital only got two plasma donors so far.

GMCH blood bank in-charge Dr Neeraj said, “Till date, only two recovered covid patients have donated plasma at GMCH, Amritsar, which is low. We request covid recovered patients to donate plasma.”

