Two days after PSA revocation, Shah Faesal under house arrest

Two days after the revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) against him, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal is under house arrest.

Faesal, along with former minister Sartaj Madni and Mehbooba Mufti’s former political secretary Peer Manoor, were released after spending close to 10 months in detention on Wednesday, following the UT administration’s decision to revoke PSA against them.

After his release, Faesal went to his house in Ompora, Budgam, but was asked to move to his official residence in Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, where he has been put under house arrest with policemen guarding him. Some of Faesal’s close associates alleged that they were not allowed to meet him even after his ten-month detention.

The revocation orders of Shah Faesal and other two PDP leaders were signed by J&K home secretary Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday. PSA was first slapped on Faesal in February this year, which was extended for three months on 13 May. However, only after 20 days the former bureaucrat was released.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, National Congress (NC) general secretary Ali Mohammad Sager and former J&K ministers Nayeem Akthar and Hilal Akbar Lone continue to be in detention. Former J&K chief ministers and NC leaders Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah were released earlier this year.

Faesal was first detained at the Delhi airport on August 14, 2019, and was sent back to Kashmir. In Srinagar, he was detained at the Centaur Hotel and later at the MLA hostel. Apart from him, several NC and PDP leaders had been put under house after their release from the MLA hostel.

A senior police officer said certain restrictions have been imposed on Faesal.