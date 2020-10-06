Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital

Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital

The accident took place on October 3 when the victim was riding to Chandigarh from Panchkula on his motorcycle

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two days after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Zirakpur flyover, a 25-year-old resident of Behlana village, Chandigarh, on Monday succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Barinder Kumar, who was employed with a private firm. On October 3, he was travelling to Chandigarh from Panchkula, when on reaching the Zirakpur flyover, his motorcycle was hit from the rear by a car bearing a Haryana registration number.

Kumar was rushed to GMCH-32, where he died during treatment on Monday. The police have kept his body in the hospital mortuary and are waiting on his Covid report.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the car driver, who is absconding.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Feel better than I did 20 years ago’, says Donald Trump, to leave hospital later today
Oct 06, 2020 00:45 IST
‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Recovery rate in Haryana goes past 90%
Oct 06, 2020 01:05 IST
Blame game erupts after Jind varsity dean’s suspension
Oct 06, 2020 01:00 IST
Rahul can enter Haryana but without Cong crowd: Khattar
Oct 06, 2020 00:58 IST
Two days on, 25-year-old hit-and-run victim dies at Chandigarh hospital
Oct 06, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.