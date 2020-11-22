Two dead, 7 injured as SUV falls into gorge in Shimla district

Two persons have been killed while seven sustained injuries as a Bolero (HP 63D 2386) plunged into a 200-metre deep gorge near Mashobra.

The deceased have been identified as Chaman (34), a resident of Kandi village in Theog sub-division and Tilak (48), a resident of Parlog village, Tehsil Karsog of Mandi district while injured have been identified as Bhim Singh (30), Peer Singh (25), Hem Ram (40), Megh Singh (30), Hom Krishan (34) all residents of Karsog Tehsil, Mahesh Verma (23), a resident of Theog Tehsil and Harish (39), a resident of Suni Tehsil in Shimla district.

The accident took place on Sunday at around 6:30 am on Basantpur Gumma link road near Swankyar.

Police along with ambulance and fire service personnel reached the spot as soon as they received information and rescued the injured as well as recovered the bodies with the help of local residents.

The injured were taken to Community Health Centre (CHC) Suni where they are undergoing treatment. A post-mortem examination of the deceased will also be conducted there.

Shimla additional superintendent of police Praveer Thakur confirmed the report and said the police are conducting the investigation.