Sections
Home / Cities / Two dead in Panchkula, 18 Haryana secretariat staff among those positive

Two dead in Panchkula, 18 Haryana secretariat staff among those positive

The latest fatalities include a 75-year-old man from Sector 17 and a 60-year-old woman from Manakpur village.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Two more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Panchkula on Thursday, taking the district toll to 15.

The district also confirmed 94 fresh cases, bringing the tally to 1,923.

The two deceased include a 75-year-old man from Sector 17 and a 60-year-old woman from Manakpur village.

Among those tested positive on Thursday are 18 staff members of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. These include residents of Panchkula and other districts and states. Their contacts are being traced and sampled.



The local cases are from Sectors 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12A, 14, 15, 15, 21 and 25, besides Nanakpur, Hangola, Pinjore, Kalka, Surajpur and Old Panchkula.

Of the 1,923 persons tested positive in Panchkula district till date, 730 remain active, while 1,178 have been cured and discharged. Reports of 601 samples are awaited.

50% STAFF FOUND INFECTED, ONLY COVID LAB SHUT DOWN

Health authorities have shut down Molecular laboratory – the only Covid-19 testing lab in Panchkula – with half of its staff testing positive over the past three days.

Of the 12 staff members, reports of six, including the laboratory in-charge, have come out positive.

“We have shut down the lab for at least 48 hours for disinfection, and will also arrange additional staff,” said Dr Rajiv Narwal, nodal officer, Covid-19.

Meanwhile, new samples are being sent to PGIMER and IMTECH, Sector 39, Chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three inmates attack Ludhiana jail warden to avoid checking
Aug 27, 2020 21:25 IST
Need to change negative attitude about agriculture: Telangana CM
Aug 27, 2020 21:24 IST
Arteta ‘pretty confident’ about new deal for Aubameyang
Aug 27, 2020 21:18 IST
‘Tricky moment’ for Europe as schools reopen, but not a driver of Covid-19: WHO
Aug 27, 2020 21:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.