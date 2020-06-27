Two deaths, 204 new infections take J&K tally to 6,966

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday reported two Covid-19 deaths and 204 fresh cases, taking the total number of people infected with the disease in the Union territory to 6,966, officials said.

With 145 patients cured on Saturday, the number of recoveries so far has reached 4,225, taking the recovery rate above 60%.

Of the new cases, 191 are from Kashmir and 13 from Jammu division. Among these, 34 patients have a travel history and 33 are CRPF and BSF personnel. “Two Covid-19 deaths have been reported from Kashmir division,” the J&K administration stated.

While a 45-year-old woman from south Kashmir’s Anantnag, who was admitted at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science here died on Saturday, another 70-year-old woman from Sopore tested positive for Covid-19 posthulously.

“The Anantnag woman was hypertensive, diabetic with community-acquired pneumonia,” said a doctor, adding that the Sopore woman had pneumonia and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

With the deaths, the total fatalities in J&K have reached 93, of which 82 pertain to Kashmir division and 11 to Jammu division.

The number of active cases stands at 2,648 after 145 more patients recovered on Saturday. Among them, 58 people were discharged from Jammu division and 87 from Kashmir.

So far, 4,225 people have been cured in the UT, taking the recovery rate to 60.65%. Of the total recovered, 3,175 have been cured in Kashmir while 1050 in Jammu division.