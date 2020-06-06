Two deaths, 52 new cases in Punjab

Amritsar topped the chart with 20 fresh cases followed by Ludhiana nine, Jalandhar eight, Patiala four, Gurdaspur three, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran two each, and one each in Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga and Muktsar. (Bloomberg)

Punjab on Friday reported two deaths and 52 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s case tally to 2,558.

Amritsar topped the chart with 20 fresh cases followed by Ludhiana nine, Jalandhar eight, Patiala four, Gurdaspur three, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran two each, and one each in Bathinda, Faridkot and Moga and Muktsar.

FIRST COVID DEATH IN TARN TARAN

A 45-year-old Patti resident succumbed to the virus at a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday night. Tarn Taran civil surgeon Dr Anoop Kumar said the patient was suffering from chronic diseases such as asthma and liver infection. His report came on Friday morning.

A 48-year old resident of the Bholepur area of Pathankot district died of coronavirus at Government Medical College and Hospital, Amritsar, on Friday. His swab samples were taken for testing after his death.

One more person, a resident of Khadoor Sahib, who had returned from Dubai on May 27, also tested positive.

20 CASES IN AMRITSAR

The district on Friday reported 20 fresh cases of which 10 are fresh community spread cases. With this, the district has so far reported 440 cases of which 327 have recovered and eight have died.

The wife and son of an infected persons tested positive for the virus in Gurdaspur. Besides, a man from Batala also contracted the infection. His samples were taken during random sampling.

9 MORE CASES IN LUDHIANA

Nine more people, including a pregnant woman and a 12- year- old boy, tested positive of coronavirus in Ludhiana. The 26-year-old pregnant woman hails from Kuldeep Nagar, Rahon Road. The district now has 235 Covid-19 cases, of which 160 patients have been discharged.

A 10-year-old girl tested Covid-19 positive in Bathinda on Friday. She had come in contact with a coronavirus patient in her neighbourhood in Rampura town. One case was also reported from Muktsar.

A 24-year-old pregnant woman tested positive for the Covid-19 in Faridkot district on Friday. The district now has five active cases.

A 27-year-old man, who returned to Moga from Kuwait last month and was in a quarantine facility, tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday. The person belongs to Rajiana village in Baghapurana.

A 59-year-old man from Sheikupur and 68-year-old woman from Begowal in Kapurthala district also tested positive.

Eight persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar on Friday. Eight patients, including four woman, are in the age group of 27-55, said officials.

Four people contracted the virus at Amloh sub-division of Fatehgarh Sahib district on Friday. They have been admitted to Gian Sagar hospital in Banur.

(Inputs from Bathinda, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Patiala and Faridkot)