Two deaths, 68 fresh cases in Ludhiana

The district’s tally has now reached 1,694 while the number of active cases is 514

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 22:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Six from other districts also tested positive in Ludhiana (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Two persons lost their battle to Covid-19 while 68 others tested positive in Ludhiana on Friday. Besides, six from other districts also tested positive here.

The district’s tally has now reached 1,694 while the number of active cases is 514, said civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga.

Giving details about the two victims who succumbed to the virus, Bagga said, “One of the victims is a 50-year-old male from Jatpura village in Raikot, who was undergoing treatment at Rajindra hospital in Patiala while the other is a 70-year- old from Uttam Nagar in Khanna, who was undergoing treatment at the Ludhiana civil hospital.

ANOTHER CONGRESS COUNCILLOR TESTS +VE



A week after Congress councillor Manpreet Grewal tested positive for Covid-19, another councillor from the party, Rakesh Prashar, 57, tested positive on Thursday evening.



As per information, Prashar had distributed ration among the needy residents of his ward on Shahpur road on Monday, after which he developed the symptoms. Following this, he got himself tested. Prashar said, “I am having mild symptoms and I was at home till Friday evening. But now I have decided to shift to a hospital. I had quarantined myself at home after developing symptoms. I have also advised others, who participated in the ration distribution drive, to get themselves tested. My family members will also be tested.”

