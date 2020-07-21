Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two die as wall collapses on their huts after heavy rain in Rohtak

Two die as wall collapses on their huts after heavy rain in Rohtak

Five members of two families injured after boundary wall of water works complex along which the huts were built gives way at night

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 14:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 23-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy died at Palika Colony in Rohtak on Monday night when the boundary wall of the adjoining water works complex collapsed on their huts after heavy rain. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

Rohtak: A 23-year-old woman and a three-year-old boy died at Palika Colony in Rohtak on Monday night when the boundary wall of the adjoining water works complex collapsed on their huts after heavy rain, police said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Shivani and her neighbour’s son Adarsh Kumar, were sleeping in separate huts when the wall of the public health department’s water works complex collapsed around midnight.

Five other members of the two families were injured in the incident and undergoing treatment at Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Deputy superintendent of police Mahesh Kumar reached the spot along with a team of the forensic science laboratory.



The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

A case was registered under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Reign of fear across the country’: Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, Centre
Jul 21, 2020 15:33 IST
Bathinda turns Venice after downpour, residents bring out boat in protest
Jul 21, 2020 15:37 IST
Here’s how respiratory droplet spread Covid-19
Jul 21, 2020 15:31 IST
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2020 declared, 90.70% pass, girls outshine boys
Jul 21, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.