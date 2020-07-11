Sections
Two die in accidents in Thane

Two people lost their lives in Thane in separate accidents on Thursday.In the first accident, 35-year-old Wasim Ansari died after a car rammed into his bike near Rabodi around...

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:49 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Two people lost their lives in Thane in separate accidents on Thursday.

In the first accident, 35-year-old Wasim Ansari died after a car rammed into his bike near Rabodi around 7.45pm on Viviana Mall road. The accused, 20-year-old Kevin Patil, lost control over the four-wheeler and fled the spot after the accident, the police said.

“We checked the CCTV footage from the spot based on which we received the details of the car. We sent a notice to the accused, asking him to be present at the police station for further inquiry. Meanwhile, we registered a case against him under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act,” a police officer said.

In the second accident, 55-year-old Mahendraprasad Dube was walking towards his home in Sahara Colony on Mahape Road at Shil-Daighar area in the evening when an unknown vehicle hit him. “Some locals informed us and took the victim to a Dombivli hospital, where he died during treatment. We are yet to identify the driver and vehicle. A case has been registered against the unknown driver,” a police officer said.



