Two die of Covid in Mohali, as cases cross 1,500 mark

With two men succumbing to Covid-19 on Wednesday, the toll in Mohali district has gone up to 25. As many as six people have died in the past three days.

Also, with 84 fresh cases being reported, the total crossed 1,500 in the district. The first positive case in the district was reported on March 20, and it took 121 days to cross the 500 mark. It has taken 24 days to add the next 1,000 cases and just seven to add the recent 500.

Among those dead is a 45-year-old man from Sector 74, who was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, about a week back. He was a diabetes patient. The other is a 62-year-old man from Phase 6, who underwent an intestine surgery at a private hospital in Mohali a week back.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said both men have been cremated as per protocol and samples of their family members and other contacts are being collected.

Meanwhile, the district’s infection tally has risen to 1,536, with 736 cases still active. Among the fresh cases, 35 are from Dera Bassi subdivision, 30 from Mohali and 19 from Kharar. With 35 people being discharged on Wednesday, the total number of those cured has reached 775.

10 health workers found infected in Chandigarh

A 34-year-old man was found positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, two days after he committed suicide at his house in Sector 21. Being a non-Covid death, his case has not been added to Chandigarh’s toll, which stands at 26.

Meanwhile, with 81 fresh cases, the total has risen to 1,751 and active ones to 700. As many as 1,023 people have recovered, eight of whom were discharged on Wednesday.

Among those infected are 10 health workers of the PGIMER and GMCH, Sector 32. An employee each of the intelligence bureau, BSNL and India Meteorological Department have also tested positive.

The remaining cases are spread across urban and rural pockets, and are mostly contacts of already hospitalised patients. Some also have travel history to Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

6 ITBP men among 36 +ve in Panchkula

Thirty-six new Covid-19 cases took the total count to 1,060 in Panchkula district. This excludes three positive cases that are still being tracked.

The district has 372 active cases, as 684 people have been cured and four have died so far.

Among the fresh cases, there are six personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). As many as six infections have been reported from Sector 27. The remaining are spread across the district, including Sectors 9, 17, 18, 20, 23 and 26 in the city besides Barwala and Morni.