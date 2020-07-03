Sections
Two doctors among four test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

Two doctors among four test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali

The other two patients had recently returned from Spain and Delhi.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 00:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Of the 280 cases in the district, 198 have recovered and four have died. There are now 78 active patients. (HT File Photo)

Four persons, including two doctors at separate private hospitals, tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali on Thursday, taking the district count to 280.

The doctors include a 41-year-old man, who works at the Alchemist Hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula, and a 43-year-old man who works at a private hospital in Sohana. They live in Dhakoli and Phase 10, respectively.

A 33-year-old man, a resident of Sector 91, who had recently returned from Spain, was also found infected. The fourth patient, a 43-year-old man from Kurali, also has a travel history to Delhi.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said the family contacts of these patients will be tested.



Of the 280 cases in the district, 198 have recovered and four have died. There are now 78 active patients.

