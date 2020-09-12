Sections
Two drug addicts held for seven snatching cases in Ludhiana

Police have recovered a stolen motorcycle (PB10-FL-6543) and seven stolen mobile phones from their possession.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The CIA-1 staff of Ludhiana police claim to have solved seven cases of snatching and vehicle lifting with the arrest of two drug addicts.

The accused have been identified as Raj Kumar, 28, of Jairath Dharamshala, Civil City; and Rahul Sharma, 31, of Chandar Nagar.

“Both accused are facing trial in several criminal cases. While Raj was bailed out in September 2018, Rahul was released on bail in September 2019. They are drug addicts and returned to crime to meet their daily dose of drugs,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP, detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa.

Police have recovered a stolen motorcycle (PB10-FL-6543) and seven stolen mobile phones from their possession.



The DCP said a man’s Apple iPhone was snatched behind the Income Tax office in Kitchlu Nagar on September 5.

Following an investigation, a police team nabbed the two accused near Rajpura Chowk on Saturday. During questioning, the duo confessed to the crime.

“The accused had stolen a motorcycle from Vishnupuri area of Daresi and installed a fake number plate on the vehicle to use it to execute snatchings,” the police official added.

