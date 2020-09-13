Two drug addicts who nicked LPG cylinders from deliverymen nabbed in Ludhiana

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

The Division Number 8 police have arrested two drug addicts, who stole LPG cylinders from delivery vehicles of gas agencies.

As many as four gas cylinders and a scooter used in the crime have been recovered from the accused – Saurav Kumar, 20, of Shahi Mohalla and his accomplice, Prem Verma, 27, of Pritam Nagar.

Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh, in-charge at Division Number 8 police post, said they had received a complaint about a cylinder theft on September 10.

The complainant, Manoj Kumar of New Kailash Nagar, who works at a gas agency, had stated that he had parked his delivery vehicle near Pahwa Dharamshala in Upkar Nagar and went inside the street to deliver an LPG cylinder. When he returned, he found one cylinder missing.

The police had immediately initiated investigation after receiving the complaint, and arrested the accused from Upkar Nagar on Saturday following a tip-off.

The sub-inspector said the accused were drug addicts and used to steal the cylinders for easy money to meet their daily dose of drugs.

During interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in four such incidents, following which four gas cylinders were recovered from their possession.

The duo has been booked under Sections 379 (theft), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court on Sunday and sent to one-day police custody.