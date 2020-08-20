Sections
Two farmers die of power shock in Bhiwani

Aug 20, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

Two farmers were killed in Bhiwani’s Hassan village on Tuesday evening when they accidentally came in contact with a high-voltage wire in their fields.

The deceased have been identified as Anoop Kumar, 25, and Vinod ,40, of the same village.

Umed Singh, a villager, said the incident took place when Anoop was irrigating his fields. He was carrying a pipe which came in contact with the high-tension wires, he added.

“Vinod went to rescue him, but also died in the incident. We seek from the government some compensation for their kin as the duo were sole breadwinners of their families,” he added.



The police have handed over the victims’ bodies to their family members after conducting autopsy and launched a probe.

