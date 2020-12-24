Two flyovers proposed to decongest Ring Road stretch gets UTTIPEC nod

New Delhi: In what may come as a major relief for motorists and residents of Punjabi Bagh and Moti Nagar in west Delhi, the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre on Thursday approved a proposal to decongest a roughly 3.5 km stretch of the Ring Road between Raja Garden flyover and Punjabi Bagh flyover.

The Public Works Department (PWD) proposes to construct two flyovers parallel to the existing single flyovers at Club Road crossing and at Moti Nagar crossing for smoother flow of vehicles.

According to UTTIPEC officials, the corridor which is to be improved, starts from Raja Garden flyover and goes up to Punjabi Bagh flyover and is a part of the Ring Road.

“The proposal includes the provision of three lanes – dual carriage way grade separator (flyover) from Raja Garden crossing over the Club Road intersection along with doubling the existing flyover above the Punjabi Bagh crossing (Moti Nagar Crossing). This PWD proposal will decongest the Ring Road and improve its capacity. It will help to provide signal free movement from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur on the Ring Road,” a UTTIPEC statement said.

The proposal was approved in a governing body meeting of UTTIPEC, chaired by L-G Anil Baijal. The proposal has been cleared with the condition to incorporate provisions for adequate space for safe movement of pedestrians on this stretch.

A senior PWD official said the project will now be sent to the Delhi cabinet for final approval. “We can start the project on ground only when all the approvals are granted. Clearance of the project from the UTTIPEC is a big success because now we would be able to start further planning on the project,” the official said.

He added that under the project, the two one-way flyovers will be converted into three lanes each in both directions. The length of the existing flyover at the Club Road intersection near Raja Garden will also be increased. The length of the flyover at the Club Road intersection is around 600 metre and it will be extended up to ESI Hospital which will take its overall length to around 1.5-km.

“It is important to improve this stretch of the Ring Road because it gets heavily clogged during morning and evening traffic hours. Many times it takes over half an hour to wade through the heavy traffic on this 3.5 km patch. This project will certainly benefit the residents and motorists passing through this area,” the PWD official said.

Besides, the UTTIPEC also approved a detailed feasibility study for construction of a rail over bridge (ROB) and rail under bridge (RUB) on Khera Kalan-Khera Khurd rail crossing on Delhi-Ambala rail line.

The ROB is proposed for efficient movement of through traffic whereas the RUB is proposed to segregate the through traffic from the local traffic of Khera Kalan and Khera Khurd, a UTTIPEC statement said.

​At present, vehicles create a long queue at the railway crossing resulting in traffic congestion. The proposal will provide uninterrupted movement across the railway crossing.

The UTTIPEC also asked National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) to conduct traffic study for providing road connectivity for proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) complex at Jangpura.

NCRTC has planned to accommodate the Operation Control Center, service buildings, and essential staff quarters along with other required installations of RRTS at Jangpura.

“This land (where the complex is to come) is bounded by three railway tracks forming a triangle and has a very poor connectivity with adjacent roads. Connectivity has been proposed through the provision of trumpet towards Mathura Road; which will be four-lane divided with two-metre footpath on both sides, and a two-lane undivided flyover with two-metre wide footpath on both sides (along the railway line) towards the Ring Road,” the UTTIPEC statement said.