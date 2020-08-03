Two foreign nationals among seven of gang arrested for armed robbery in Ghaziabad

In a major crackdown on Sunday night, the Ghaziabad police arrested seven members, including two foreign nationals, of a robber’s gang which had allegedly looted a house in Sector 8, Chiranjeev Vihar, on July 27 and fled with cash and jewellery worth ₹13 lakh after holding hostage the family on gunpoint.

The police said the suspects included three women who were tasked to conduct recce of the house before the gang gave way to the incident. The police identified the arrested suspects as Alam Salaam, Razzak Halim, Mohammad Raees, Rubel Sheikh, Sonia Khan, Nazma and Mukta (both single names). Razzak and Rubel are from Bangladesh and their documents will be verified, the police said.

The police added the arrested suspects were staying in different areas of Delhi and Loni in Ghaziabad and many of them have criminal records.

“About six months ago, some of the gang members were lodged in a jail at Palwal, Haryana where they came in touch with an inmate who tipped them about the Ghaziabad house. The identity of the inmate is being kept secret pending investigation. The suspects then roped in their women relatives for conducting recces of the house and then robbed the house on July 27,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

The gang had held 11 family members, including children, hostage at gunpoint for three-and-a-half hours. The family later gave a complaint to the police and also mentioned the suspected role of one of their relatives.

“As of now, we have not established any role of their relative. The gang performed the robbery and some of their members are still on the run. We had traced them with the help of information gathered locally, electronic surveillance and other means. The suspect had come to Ghaziabad again on the night of August 2 and their movement came under the radar of the police teams near Lal Kuan,” the SSP added.

The police said the gang members gave them a chase, and some of them fled in an autorickshaw and others on a scooty. One of them had opened fire and was hit on the leg in retaliatory fire near Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park in Kavi Nagar Industrial Area late Sunday night. The man was identified as Alam Salaam who was nabbed along with others, later on, the police said.

“We have recovered around 70% of the valuables looted on July 27. The family has also identified some of the robbers who were in the house that day,” said Manish Mishra, superintendent of police (city).

The family said that the recovered jewellery will be identified later on as the owner of the house, Kanchan Sharma, was not in town. “After the arrests were made, we went to the police station and identified one of the robbers. My cousin Kanchan is not in Ghaziabad, and once she comes back will identify the jewellery,” said Rohit Sharma, relative of Kanchan whose house was looted.