Sections
Home / Cities / Two fresh cases in Panchkula take district’s total to 43

Two fresh cases in Panchkula take district’s total to 43

A man with travel history to Delhi and a woman who recently delivered a baby were tested positive for coronavirus disease

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 00:11 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A man with travel history to Delhi and a woman who recently delivered a baby were tested positive for coronavirus disease in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district’s total count of confirmed cases to 43.

As many as 17 cases have been reported in the past eight days, and account for all the active cases at present.

The 30-year-old woman from Sector 16 was tested while she was admitted for her delivery at a private nursing home.

The other case is of a 55-year-old man from Sector 8 who had recently returned from Delhi.



Both are admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, Sector 6.

Looking at the spike in cases, the Panchkula health department has decided to take samples of every resident returning from red zone areas, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India-China sea voyage in PMO panel’s pitch for reforms in heritage management
Jun 11, 2020 01:09 IST
‘Schools will now be technology-driven’
Jun 11, 2020 00:54 IST
Online classes: ‘We need to adapt to the situation’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
‘Online teaching has proven to be a blessing in these trying times’
Jun 11, 2020 00:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.