Two fresh cases in Panchkula take district’s total to 43

A man with travel history to Delhi and a woman who recently delivered a baby were tested positive for coronavirus disease in Panchkula on Wednesday, taking the district’s total count of confirmed cases to 43.

As many as 17 cases have been reported in the past eight days, and account for all the active cases at present.

The 30-year-old woman from Sector 16 was tested while she was admitted for her delivery at a private nursing home.

The other case is of a 55-year-old man from Sector 8 who had recently returned from Delhi.

Both are admitted in the isolation ward of the civil hospital, Sector 6.

Looking at the spike in cases, the Panchkula health department has decided to take samples of every resident returning from red zone areas, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.