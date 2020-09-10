Sections
Two friends ‘consume poison’, one dies in Rohtak

Police said the duo allegedly consumed poison at a government school in their village

A 20-year-old man died, while his friend is battling for life, after they consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday. Police said the duo allegedly consumed poison at a government school in their village. “Their parents brought them to PGIMS, where one of them died and the other is critical. The reason behind this extreme step is not known,” he added. Rohtak Sadar police have started inquest proceedings.

