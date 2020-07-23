Sections
Home / Cities / Two get bail in north-east Delhi cases, one refused relief

Two get bail in north-east Delhi cases, one refused relief

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to two accused persons in two separate cases of the north-east Delhi riots. In a third case, the court denied bail to a man who...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:02 IST

By Richa Banka,

New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to two accused persons in two separate cases of the north-east Delhi riots. In a third case, the court denied bail to a man who was arrested for rioting. The three were arrested in separate cases related to the riots earlier this year.

In the first case, additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav granted relief to Vinod Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000.

The judge said in the order, “...it has been stated by the IO that the applicant (Vinod Kumar) was not seen in any of the videos. It is also admitted by the IO that the applicant has been arrested in this matter only on account of the fact that his name is there in the FIR.When the IO was further questioned about any material against the applicant, then the IO could not give any satisfactory answer ..,” the court said in its order.



The judge directed Kumar not to threaten the witnesses or tamper with evidence.

The court said because the investigation is complete, and the trial is likely to take long time, no useful purpose would be served by keeping Kumar in incarceration.

In the second case, chief metropolitan magistrate Purshottam Pathak granted bail to Jareef Ahmed alias Jareef on a bail bond of Rs 20,000. The prosecution had opposed his bail, saying he was identified in the video footage.

The court, while granting bail, said Zarif had already been granted bail in another case where he was seen in CCTV footage. It said no recovery has been made Zarif in the present case and the charge sheet has already been filed.

Police had arrested Zarif for rioting and damaging public and private property during the riots.

In the third case related to the murder of a man named Babbu (only first name mentioned in police record) in Khajuri Khas, the court of additional sessions judge Vinod Yadav dismissed the bail of Bharat Bhusan alias Lucky, stating he had been categorically identified by independent eyewitnesses.

Police had said Babbu’s murder was captured on tape by a news channel. Police told the court the investigating officer had already written to news channel seeking a copy of the footage.

At least 53 persons died while 400 others were injured when clashes between Hindus and Muslims broke out in different parts of north-east Delhi in February.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Seamless travel: MMRDA invites bids for common mobility phone app
Jul 24, 2020 00:46 IST
PGIMER to build repository of health records, patient data
Jul 24, 2020 00:45 IST
School-turned-Covid centre in Kalyan to begin operations in 3 days
Jul 24, 2020 00:43 IST
Now, you can deposit earnest money online during bidding for UT tenders
Jul 24, 2020 00:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.