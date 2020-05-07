Two groups clash in Ambernath with swords, 4 injured

Sections
Updated: May 07, 2020 01:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Four people were injured after two rival groups clashed with each other at Shastri Nagar in Ambernath on Tuesday.

The men, armed with swords, attacked the rival group, alleging they have given information to the police about them. The police said the two groups have enmity for years and have seven cases registered against them.

After Tuesday’s clash, both groups registered complaints against each other.

Assistant police commissioner S Narale said, “On Tuesday, the two groups fought alleging that they have tipped-off the police about each other’s activities. They attacked each other with swords and four are injured. They were admitted to Central hospital in Ulhasnagar.”



Ambernath police have registered two cases under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code against 30 people.

