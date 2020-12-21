Two Haryana residents arrested with 337gm heroin in Himachal’s Mandi district

Himachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested two Haryana residents with 337gm heroin in Mandi district.

Superintendent of police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri said the accused were travelling in a car to Mandi from Ambala when they were stopped for checking near Nagchala on the national highway in the morning. The police officials got suspicious as the car was without a number plate and was being driven rashly, she said, adding that nothing suspicious was found inside the vehicle but the behaviour of the passengers and driver was strange.

The SP said officials from the nearby electricity department office were called as witnesses and the duo was searched after which 337gm heroin was recovered from the driver’s possession.

“On preliminary inquiry, it was found that the accused have been supplying big shipments of heroin along the national highway in Mandi, Bilaspur and Kullu districts. The financial aspects of the case are also under investigation,” the SP said, adding that this is the biggest recovery of heroin in the state so far. A case under the NDPS Act was registered

Since September 1, Balh police station has seized approximately 512gm heroin and 10kg charas. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has applauded the police officials involved in the operation.