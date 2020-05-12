Sections
Two health workers among 16 new Covid-19 cases

HT CorrespondentGurugram: Sixteen people, including three vegetable sellers from different areas of the city and two health workers of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, tested positive for the...

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:32 IST

By Hindustan Times,

HT Correspondent

Gurugram:

Sixteen people, including three vegetable sellers from different areas of the city and two health workers of the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday. With the new cases, the number of persons infected with Sars-CoV-2 virus in Gurugram has reached a count of 161, highest in the state, health officials said.

Of 161 Covid-19 patients, 94 are undergoing treatment at ESIC hospital, Sector 9 and Medeor Hospital, IMT Manesar, the officials said.



According to the health department, three vegetable sellers from Ravi Nagar, Bajghera and Baliawas have been found positive for the deadly virus after they got themselves tested.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer (CMO), said, “These vegetable sellers approached the health team directly. The one from Bajghera is a farmer, who used to sell vegetables to vendors in Khandsa mandi.”

As the health teams continue to take samples from Khandsa and nearby areas falling within the 3 kilometre radius, one person was tested positive, taking the total tally to 25 in the area. “Our teams are testing symptomatic people in the area, he is one of them,” said Punia.

At least six people from Sirhaul tested Covid-19 positive. They were in contact with the people who were earlier detected with coronavirus. As many as 13 cases have been reported from the area so far, the officials said.

Besides, two health workers from the Civil Hospital and a single case from Devi Lal Colony were found Covid-19 positive on Tuesday. According to Punia, the confirmed case from Devi Lal Colony is a worker at a company. Last week, the area was removed from the containment zone list.

Punia said, “A woman, resident of Nathupur in DLF Phase 3 having uncontrolled diabetes, is admitted to Medeor Hospital for Covid-19.” The hospital was made functional on Monday after three private hospitals decided to pool in the resources to run the designated Covid-19 hospital.

Besides, a 15-year-old girl from DLF Phase 3 also tested positive. However, the two cases from the DLF Phase 3 area are not inter-related, the officials said.

Punia, however, did not confirm how the two persons contracted the virus. From DLF Phase 1, a security person also tested positive. Earlier this week, a security man from the same area had tested Covid-19 positive.

