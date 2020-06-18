Two held for ATM theft, stolen machine recovered from Mula-Mutha river

Sections
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men for stealing an ATM containing cash worth Rs 5,71,000 from Holkarwadi in Awtadephata area in Nigdi police station jurisdiction. The incident took place on June 8.

The police recovered the stolen ATM from the Mula-Mutha river on Wednesday. A magnetic device was hired from a private company and it was used by the police to fish out the metal machine.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Ajaysingh Arjunsigh Dudhani, 20, a resident of Manjri Budrukh in Hadapsar and Shaurya alias Shrikant Vinod Dhotre, 23, a resident of Vetalbaba Vasahat, Hadapsar. They were arrested from Mahatma Phulenagar, Hadapsar based on information of their whereabouts received by the police.

Three people have been earlier arrested by police in the same case.



The two were among five people who were caught on CCTV cameras while uprooting the ATM in a Mahindra pick-up vehicle which was also stolen.

“I urge officials of the banks to improve the security of the ATMs. If not, action will be taken against them. The ATM needs to be attached to the ground more securely. In this incident the ATM was easily moved,” said Sandeep Bishnoi, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Along with the machine, the police have recovered cash worth Rs 1,40,000; the pick-up vehicle; a motorcycle; metal wire used to pull the ATM; metal cutter; and other weapons. The total worth of the recovered items is estimated to be Rs 7,49,000. However, Rs 4,31,000 of the stolen cash is yet to be recovered, according to police.

A case under Sections 457, 380, 427, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station.

The machine was traced in Manjri area where it was opened and cash worth Rs 5,71,000 was stolen from it. The ATM was then thrown into Mula-Mutha river and the vehicle was abandoned at Saswad.

“We suspected local gangs are involved in the incident as it was lockdown period when the incident took place. The car was found abandoned in the jurisdiction of Pune rural police,” said Bishnoi.

Dudhani was found to be the main suspect in the case. Dudhani was released from prison on January 14 after being arrested in another case.

“The main suspect is a known criminal. He has a history of ten cases. The three others who are already arrested in the case had committed four other crimes one week before the ATM theft,” said Uttam Tangde, senior police inspector, unit 1 of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch.

The two have been remanded to police custody.

