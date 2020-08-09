Sections
Two held for break-ins flee Covid-19 centre near Mumbai

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:23 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Two accused, held for house break-ins, escaped from a Covid-19 facility in Ulhasnagar on Friday. The two accused – Mukesh Jagtap, 24, and Kunal Patel, 19 – were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the facility after they were tested positive for the virus. They police have launched a manhunt to search for the two.

Jagtap and Patel were arrested by the Bhiwandi police last month, following which they were taken into custody by Ulhasnagar Hill Line police. On August 3, the duo tested positive for Covid-19 and were admitted to the Tevram Hall Covid-19 Centre in Ulhasnagar.

Senior inspector Sanjay Sawant of Hill Line police station said, “The accused were arrested for cases of house break-ins during the lockdown. Both of them also looted a grocery store in Ulhasnagar. On Friday, they jumped from the second floor of the Covid-19 centre where they were undergoing treatment.”

The police are now checking the CCTV footage around the facility and also the check-posts at the city borders. Sawant informed that the police have also alerted the other police stations and are checking if they are hiding at the homes of their relatives.



