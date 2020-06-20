Sections
Home / Cities / Two held for duping elderly shopkeepers of ₹6 lakh

Two held for duping elderly shopkeepers of ₹6 lakh

The accused had offered the shopkeepers an exchange rate of $20 for ₹400, almost ₹1,100 less than the actual rate.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 01:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The police have arrested two persons from Phase 11 in Mohali for allegedly duping some elderly shopkeepers on the pretext of exchanging Indian currency with US dollars.

The accused were identified as Vijay, 30, of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Lalchand Ali, 25, of Assam. Police have recovered ₹43,000 in cash and 26 bills of 20 US dollars, along with some gold items.

As per police, the accused duped Gurnam Singh, 60, a shopkeeper of Sohana and Rajesh Kumar, 55, another shopkeeper of Phase 3, of ₹3.5 lakh and ₹2.5 lakh respectively on the pretext of exchanging the amount with US dollar notes.

The suspects had offered the shopkeepers an exchange rate of $20 for ₹400, almost ₹1,100 less than the actual rate.



After the elderly traders handed over the money, Vijay and Ali gave them a polythene covered with newspaper, and assured the victims that the dollars were in the bag. When the victims opened the bag, they found only pieces of newspapers inside it.

Phase-11 station house officer Jagdeep Singh said, “We received a tip-off that the accused were all set to commit a similar type of crime, following which we nabbed them from Sector 66 here. They used to target mainly elderly shopkeepers after winning their faith.”

A case was registered. The accused were produced in a local court on Friday, and sent to three-day police custody.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools
Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
55-year-old cop dies of virus, Mumbai Police toll touches 31
Jun 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Can’t hold final-year exams; tests for non-professional courses optional: Maharashtra government
Jun 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare
Jun 20, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.