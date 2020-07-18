Two held for killing Dalit sarpanch in Rohtak village

Police on Saturday arrested two people for killing a 75-year-old Dalit sarpanch of Rohtak’s Chiri village at his house on Thursday night.

Superintendent of police (SP) Rahul Sharma said the accused were arrested from Khranti road in the district on Saturday.

Sarpanch Balkrishan was shot dead while he was having dinner with his wife. The accused Kapil and Pawan Kumar of Chiri village will be produced before the court on Monday.

“During questioning, Kapil confessed that he had fired shots at the sarpanch since he was repeatedly asking him to deposit the amount of panchayat land taken on rent for sowing. We are investigating the role of other suspects in the case, the SP said.