Two held for killing man over rivalry, three others for murder of truck driver

Police on Thursday arrested two suspects who had allegedly stabbed to death a local over personal rivalry in Chithera village in Dadri. The suspects were identified as Jamshed and Shoeb, residents of Mewatiyan Mohalla in Dadri. The victim was identified as Sher Singh, 25, a resident of Nai Abadi area in Dadri.

Police said Sher had gone to meet his friend in the neighbourhood on Tuesday when Jamshed, Shoeb and some other accomplices allegedly intercepted him on the way. The suspects allegedly dragged the victim on the road and attacked him with a sharp knife. The victim was rushed to the community health centre where he succumbed to injuries. A mobile video footage was also captured and circulated widely of the incident.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said a case was registered against three suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. “During interrogation the suspects revealed that the victim had beaten up Jamshed on September 7 over some issue. The suspects stabbed him on September 8 with an intention of revenge,” he said.

Police also recovered the knife used in the crime.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Greater Noida police arrested three persons – Ajaypal, Sonu and Shakeel – for allegedly killing a truck driver in Greater Noida. The Greater Noida DCP said the body of the victim, Om Prakash, was found in Salempur canal on September 5.

“The Beta 2 police had found a toll ticket in his pocket. The toll was issued to a truck in Tappal, Haryana. A police team visited the toll and scanned the CCTV footage. The police found the victim was driving a truck which bore a private company’s name,” the DCP said.

Police investigation further revealed that Prakash’s last mobile phone location was at his friend Ajaypal’s house in Greater Noida. “The police picked up Ajaypal who allegedly revealed that he had killed the victim after a drink. Ajaypal and his two accomplices – Sonu and Shakeel - and Om Prakash drank together and fought over some issues. The three suspects killed the victim and dumped the body in a canal,” he said.

All the five suspects in both cases were produced in court and sent to judicial custody on Thursday.