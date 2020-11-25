Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Two held for morphing photos of women, blackmailing them

Two held for morphing photos of women, blackmailing them

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a graphics designer and his friend for allegedly morphing pictures of women and men after downloading them from social media websites and...

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Delhi Police has arrested a graphics designer and his friend for allegedly morphing pictures of women and men after downloading them from social media websites and blackmailing them for money.

Senior officers said at least 45 complainants have been traced across the country and Rs 12 lakh of the extorted amount has been recovered from the two men.

Police identified the arrested men as 20-year-old Shoaib Akhtar, a resident of Uttar Dinajpur in West Bengal, who is a diploma holder in graphic designing, and his associate Nasimul Haque, 21, who is from the same place.



Police recovered from them four mobile phones and two laptops along with multiple SIM cards used in the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said last Friday, a woman working with an airline complained that a person had threatened to circulate a morphed photograph of her on the internet if he is not paid.

“A case was registered and we managed to get details of the suspects. Akhtar and Haque were arrested following a raid in Gurugram. Their third associate Jabaar is absconding,” Arya said.

The DCP said four mobiles phones and two laptops recovered from the two men were being checked by forensic experts to track other victims.

The duo said they used to create intimate pictures of women and then sent these to their targets, demanding money for not uploading them on the internet.

Arya said his team has managed to contact another woman based in Allahabad, who also works with an airline. She had also filed a similar complaint against the two men.

“Akhtar told police he was terminated from his private job at an online loan-providing firm during the lockdown, after which he started misusing company data to reach out to its women customers. At least 45 men and women who were targeted by the duo have been traced. Their bank account from which Rs 12 lakh of extorted amount was recovered, has been frozen and further investigation is in progress,” Arya said.

Ends.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Heavy rains lash Chennai as Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Nivar tomorrow
Nov 25, 2020 00:04 IST
India’s ban on 43 Chinese apps is the 4th strike since Ladakh stand off
Nov 24, 2020 20:10 IST
Delhi schools unlikely to reopen until Covid-19 vaccine available: Sisodia
Nov 25, 2020 00:01 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST

latest news

Chandigarh MC proposes one-time regularisation scheme
Nov 25, 2020 00:48 IST
Bihar to ramp up Covid-19 testing, intensify checking for masks, penalize defaulters
Nov 25, 2020 00:46 IST
Farmers in Delhi haven’t got stubble solution yet, alleges BJP
Nov 25, 2020 00:28 IST
Delhi govt asks Centre to use bio-decomoposer in Punjab, Haryana
Nov 25, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.