Two held for murder of Samrala youth wing president

Two held for murder of Samrala youth wing president

The accused were presented before a local court on Thursday that remanded to police custody till Monday

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The police on Thursday arrested two accused for their alleged involvement in the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Ravinder Singh alias Sonu.

This comes a day before a proposed protest was announced by Shiromani Akali Dal.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harjinder Singh alias Jinder and Kulvir Singh alias Pappi. The remaining accused are yet to be arrested. The accused were presented before a local court on Thursday that remanded to police custody till Monday.

SAD had announced to hold a protest in Samrala against the murder and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal was likely to participate in the protest for pressuring the police to arrest the accused.



SHO at Samrala police station Inspector Sikandar Singh said that the police have formed several teams for the arrest of the accused. On Thursday, the police arrested two accused following a tip-off.

Ravinder Singh Sonu was gunned down on Tuesday by six assailants in Village Seh when he was participating in a tree plantation drive at a shrine. His brother Gurpreet Singh alias Gura Seh was also hacked to death 17 months ago by assailants over a dispute over torn posters.

A murder case was lodged against Harjinder Singh alias Jinder, Kulvir Singh Pappi, Jagbir Singh alias Jagga, Bikramjit Singh alias Vicky, Aman Singh, Aman’s father Binder Singh and Harvinder Singh alias Gola, his wife Manjit Kaur and their unidentified accomplices following the complaint of Ranjit Kaur, mother of the victim.

