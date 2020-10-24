Sections
Two held for snatching bag from schoolteacher

Had targeted the woman and her colleague, who were on their way to work, on September 3.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 20:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Police on Friday arrested two snatchers and recovered a mobile phone and scooter from their possession.

With their arrest, police claim to have solved a September 3 snatching where the duo had targeted two women commuting on a scooter.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder Singh, alias Raja, of Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Shimlapuri, and Manjot Singh, alias Neela, of Azad Nagar.

“They were arrested from Itta Wala Road in Dugri following a tip-off. They were recceing the area to execute another snatching,” said inspector Surinder Chopra, SHO, Dugri police station.



The SHO added that during questioning, the accused confessed to snatching a bag containing cash, mobile phone and some documents near Flower Chowk on September 3. The mobile phone has been recovered.

He said the bag and phone belonged to Anita Parmar, a teacher at a private school, who along with her colleague, Pooja, was on her way to work on a scooter when the snatchers struck.

As the accused snatched the bag, the women had fallen on the road and Anita had suffered a fractured leg.

A case under Sections 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered in this regard back then.

The inspector said both accused were drug addicts and executed crime to meet their daily dose of drugs. They are already facing trial in two cases each and have executed snatchings in Dugri, Model Town, Shimlapuri and Dholewal areas.

