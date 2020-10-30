Sections
Home / Cities / Two held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana, 7 bikes recovered

Two held for vehicle lifting in Ludhiana, 7 bikes recovered

The accused have been identified as Ashu alias Rocky of Tajpur and Pawan Kumar of Rawat village of Meharban of Ludhiana.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 22:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The duo was produced before the court on Friday and sent to police custody. (HT FILE)

The Focal Point police have arrested two accused for vehicle lifting and recovered seven motorcycles from their possession on Thursday.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, Focal Point station house officer, said the accused was arrested from near Jamalpur T-point on a tip-off. Following the information provided by the accused during the questioning, six more motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

He added that the accused used to steal motorcycles from parking lots by using duplicate keys and then sell it further for money.

The duo was produced before the court on Friday and sent to police custody.

