Two held with drugs, weapons in Mohali housing society

Two persons were arrested from Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 here with 350 gm heroin, a .32 bore pistol, 13 live cartridges, Rs 70,000 drug money and an SUV, police said on Monday.

The suspects have been identified as Gurjant Singh of Kamala Bodla village in Ferozepur district and Arunpal Singh of Balachaur in SBS Nagar, said SP (city) Harvinder Singh Virk during a press conference at Sohana police station.

He said the police have recovered a Toyota Innova SUV, .32 bore pistol, 13 live cartridges, Rs 5,000 cash and 300gm heroin from Gurjant, while Rs 20,000 cash and 55gm heroin were seized from Arun.

As per the police, Gurjant, a postgraduate, already has four cases of attempt to murder, theft, extortion and criminal intimidation registered against him in Ferozepur, Himachal Pradesh and Sector 17, Chandigarh. The accused father, Nishan Singh, had been murdered in 2019.

Arun Pal has been living in Block C of Purab Premium Apartments for the last two years and works as music composer.

Sohana police SHO Daljit Singh Gill said they received information that some people in the housing society were carrying drugs and weapons, following which a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjinder Singh nabbed the duo.

“The accused used to sell the drugs around the housing society and made hefty money from it. The investigation is on and we are tracing their supply chain,” SHO Gill said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act and NDPS Act was registered against both the accused at Sohana police station.

Purab Premium Apartment has made news for the wrong reasons in the past as many incidents of nuisance were reported from the locality.

All the accused will be produced in the court on Tuesday.