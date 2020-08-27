Two held with fake currency in Sirsa

The crime investigation agency (CIA) wing of Sirsa police on Wednesday seized counterfeit currency with a face value of ₹3 lakh from two persons, including a woman, police said.

The accused have been identified as Gagandeep alias Gagan, a resident of Jalandhar in Punjab and Harpal Kaur of Sirsa.

Sirsa CIA in-charge Sudhir Kumar said they were patrolling on Sirsa-Barnala road in the district when they spotted the accused coming towards Sirsa on a bike.

“After seeing us, Gagandeep took a U-turn and tried to flee. We chased the bike and arrested the duo with fake currency,” the cop added.

The police have registered a case against the duo under sections 489-A (counterfeiting currency notes), 489-B and 489-C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).