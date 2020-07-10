Two held with illegal firearms in Ludhiana

Division Number 5 police on Friday arrested two persons with illegal weapons in two separate cases. Both the accused are residents of Jawahar Nagar Camp.

In the first incident, the police have arrested Raj Kumar from near ESIC hospital during checking.

Kumar was crossing the area on a motorcycle when the police signalled him to stop. Kumar tried to flee the spot, however he was chased and nabbed by the police, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Malkit Singh, who is investigating the case.

When frisked, a .32 bore pistol and a bullet were recovered from his possession.

In another incident, the police have arrested Ajay Kumar near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal during checking.

ASI Jagdish Rai said that on seeing the police party, the accused tried to escape but was caught by their team with a .32 bore pistol and a bullet.

The police are investigating the case and their criminal record.