Two Home Guard personnel arrested for snatching ₹2,500 from 30-year-old man in Greater Noida

Two home guard personnel were arrested for allegedly robbing a man of ₹2,500 when they found him relieving himself by the roadside on Wednesday. Two other home guard jawans who were also allegedly involved in the snatching are on the run, said the police.

The police said the victim, Ashutosh Kumar,30, who is from Laxmi Nagar in Delhi, had come to Greater Noida to appear for a job interview on Wednesday. “He stopped to relieve himself near LG Chowk when four home guard personnel, two in plainclothes, intercepted him and said he would be booked for urinating in open. The home guards threatened him to put him behind bars and snatched ₹2,500 from the victim,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida ( Zone 3).

The victim dialled the 112 helpline and reported the incident to the police. The police said a patrolling team who was in the locality reached the spot after being alerted. “The patrolling team caught the two persons in home guard uniform while two men managed to escape. They were brought to the police station for questioning, where it was found that they are home guards, and currently working in a private company in Dankaur,” Singh said. The police also recovered ₹1,500 of the stolen money, and a motorcycle from their possession.

A case was registered in the matter at Beta 2 police station.

The two arrested suspects were identified as Rajesh Kumar, 38, alias Banwari Lal, who is from Dadri, and Ram Avtar, 40, who is from Bulandshahr. The police said the four suspects, including two on the run—Hatam Singh and Devendra Kumar, had been sent to jail in a snatching case in 2015.

Home guards are part of a volunteer force and personnel deployed on need basis in different departments of the district.

“We have found that the four home guard personnel had been involved in snatching and anti-social activities for some time. They were arrested and sent to jail in 2015 in a similar case. Beta 2 police have registered a case against the four persons under Section 392 (robbery), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), and section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code,” the DCP said.

The suspects were sent to judicial custody. Greater Noida police said they will recommend adding gangsters’ act against them in the charge sheet and also request the home guard department to terminate the four suspects from their jobs.

District commandant, home guards, Vedpal Singh Chaprana said he has received information from Greater Noida police about the arrests of two home guard personnel. “Of the two arrested personnel, Rajesh Kumar is a platoon commander, while three others are home guard jawans. The four personnel have been ‘inactive’ for some years. We will recommend the home guard headquarters to terminate their services,” Chaprana said.