Two independent candidates file nominations for Baroda bypolls

Two independent candidates, a father-son duo, filed nominations for the Baroda byelections on the first day on Friday.

Candidates Ramesh Khatri and his son Dixit Khatri from Sonepat have submitted the hard copies of their documents in the office of Gohana sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer Ashish Kumar.

The SDM said, “The candidates can file nominations online but will have to visit the office for submitting hard copies of documents. A candidate belonging to general category will have to deposit ₹10,000 for security deposit while the scheduled caste candidate will deposit ₹ 5,000.”

He said the nominations can be filed till October 16 and scrutiny of documents will be done on October 17. “Withdrawal of papers will be allowed by October 19 and polling be held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November10,” he added.

The seat was left vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda, who represented the rural seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. The Indian National Lok Dal won the seat from 1977 to 2005.

The saffron party’s nominee has never won from the Baroda constituency since inception of Haryana. The constituency has 54 villages and nearly 50% voters belong to the Jat community.

In 2019 assembly polls, Congress nominee Sri Krishan Hooda had defeated wrestler-turned politician Yogeshwar Dutt by 4,840 votes.