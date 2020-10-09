Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Two independent candidates file nominations for Baroda bypolls

Two independent candidates file nominations for Baroda bypolls

Ramesh Khatri and his son Dixit Khatri from Sonepat have submitted the hard copies of their documents in the office of Gohana sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer Ashish Kumar.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 18:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Two independent candidates, a father-son duo, filed nominations for the Baroda byelections on the first day on Friday.

Candidates Ramesh Khatri and his son Dixit Khatri from Sonepat have submitted the hard copies of their documents in the office of Gohana sub-divisional magistrate-cum returning officer Ashish Kumar.

The SDM said, “The candidates can file nominations online but will have to visit the office for submitting hard copies of documents. A candidate belonging to general category will have to deposit ₹10,000 for security deposit while the scheduled caste candidate will deposit ₹ 5,000.”

He said the nominations can be filed till October 16 and scrutiny of documents will be done on October 17. “Withdrawal of papers will be allowed by October 19 and polling be held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November10,” he added.



The seat was left vacant after the demise of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda, who represented the rural seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019. The Indian National Lok Dal won the seat from 1977 to 2005.

The saffron party’s nominee has never won from the Baroda constituency since inception of Haryana. The constituency has 54 villages and nearly 50% voters belong to the Jat community.

In 2019 assembly polls, Congress nominee Sri Krishan Hooda had defeated wrestler-turned politician Yogeshwar Dutt by 4,840 votes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 17:06 IST
RR vs DC live: Royals win toss and opt to bowl against Capitals
Oct 09, 2020 19:03 IST
Pakistan blocks Chinese app TikTok over vulgar content: Report
Oct 09, 2020 18:35 IST

latest news

After the fall: Real estate in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis
Oct 09, 2020 18:59 IST
‘Navratri special’: Vande Bharat train likely to shuttle between Katra and Delhi
Oct 09, 2020 19:00 IST
Punjab school events: BCM Kindergarten kids salute flying soldiers
Oct 09, 2020 18:59 IST
Rose-breasted Grosbeak: A bird which is both male and female
Oct 09, 2020 18:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.