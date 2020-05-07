Sections
Two infants die under suspicious circumstances in Sangrur

Updated: May 07, 2020 22:42 IST

By Hindustan Times, Sangrur, Hindustan Times Sangrur

Two infants of Gujran village near Dirba died under suspicious circumstances on Wednesday night. Families of the kids said that they were administrated a polio vaccination on April 28 after which they were unwell. They were taken to a hospital in Sangrur, which referred them to Patiala.

The deceased were identified as four-and-a-half-month-old Onkar Singh and one-and-a-half-month-old Manraj Kaur.

Bikkar Singh, father of Onkar, said that his son was not well since he was administrated the polio vaccine.

Dr Tejinder Singh, senior medical officer at CHC Kohrian, said that the infants were suffering from fever and vomiting. “A considerable time had passed since the vaccination, however, we will probe the matter as per directions of the higher officials,” he added.



