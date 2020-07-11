Two infiltrators killed in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector

A pistol, four grenades and Pakistani currency were also seized at the encounter site. (Representational photo)

Two infiltrators were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Naugam sector, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

The army troops laid an ambush after suspicious movement was detected along the LoC, gunning down the terrorists.

Defense spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said that suspicious movement was detected early on Saturday by soldiers in the Naugam sector. “The forces launched a swift ambush and killed two terrorists. Two AK rifles and war-like stores were also recovered from the encounter site,” said Kalia.

A pistol, four grenades and Pakistani currency were also seized at the site, he added.

A senior police officer said, “We have identified one militant as 23-year-old Idrees Ahmad Bhat of Kupwara. He had gone to Pakistan via Wagah border. The other militant is yet to be identified.” Idrees has been associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba.

The area where the encounter took place falls under the jurisdiction of strategic 19th Infantry Division, and the forests of Naugam, due to proximity with LoC, are being used as infiltration routes by the militants, especially during summers. The area has recently witnessed ceasefire violations more than three times.

19th Infantry Division GoC Major General Varendra Vats said there are indications that launching pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir are active and 250 to 300 militants were waiting to infiltrate into the Indian territory.

Some senior officers claimed that several times, under the cover of ceasefire violations, the infiltrators have sneaked into the Valley from across the LoC.

So far, eight to ten youths, including Idrees, who crossed over to Pakistan from Wagah border and returned as militants, have been killed in different operations in the Valley, officials said.

Local militant Abid, who police claim was involved in the killing of BJP former district president Wasim Bari and his family members in Bandipora, had also gone to Pakistan through Wagah and joined Lashkar.