Two injured as mini-truck with Delhi Police written on it hits motorcycle; driver flees

Two men were injured in an accident near Pari Chowk on Monday afternoon after the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a mini-truck with “Delhi Police” written on the front. After the accident, the driver of the mini-truck abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.

The injured were identified as Pawan and Virendra, who were on their way to Pari Chowk for work when the accident took place. Police said according to eyewitnesses, their motorcycle was hit from the side by the mini-truck after which they both fell of the motorcycle. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by onlookers.

“The vehicle had Delhi Police written on the front and appears to be registered with that force. However, we will know more once we receive details from them. Everything is being documented and details will be shared with the Delhi Police after which we would be able to find out more about the vehicle and the driver,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

He said when the police team reached the accident spot, the driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled. It was seized and brought to the Surajpur police station. Police suspect that the driver was alone in the vehicle and was probably returning after dropping off inmates at Luksar jail. Police said they are waiting for the Delhi Police to confirm the details.

A spokesperson for the Delhi Police said they will look into the matter once they receive more details from Noida police.

Police is also verifying the cause of the accident by going through the CCTV footage. Both victims sustained head injuries and are in the intensive care unit. A complaint was filed by Virendra’s brother at the Surajpur police station against the unidentified driver who was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code.

A search is on for the errant driver, police said.