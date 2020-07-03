Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Two ITBP base camps in Himachal’s border district of Kinnaur sealed after 22 jawans test positive for Covid-19

Two ITBP base camps in Himachal’s border district of Kinnaur sealed after 22 jawans test positive for Covid-19

State’s coronavirus count climbs to 1,016 with two more cases reported from Chamba

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 13:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Residents being checked for coronavirus infection in Shimla even as Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 cases with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Dharamshala: The Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps of the 43rd Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police have been declared containment zones and sealed after 22 jawans from the two bases tested positive for Covid-19.

Five jawans tested positive for coronavirus infection on Wednesday at Reckong Peo, while 17 more jawans tested positive at the Jangi camp on Thursday.

The jawans had moved from Jammu to Kinnaur in June and were undergoing the mandatory quarantine before being sent to the forward posts along the Indo-China border.

Kinnaur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Sonam Negi said that he jawans caught the infection in the Jammu region. One team arrived from Rajouri and the other from Handwara.



“Reckong Peo and Jangi base camps are now containment zones and jawans staying there will not be allowed to move out,” he said.

“Since, all jawans are in quarantine, there is no chance of community spread,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count mounted to 1,016 with two more residents of Chamba testing positive on Friday.

Chamba chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Rajesh Guleri said that a 47-year-old man from Salooni sub division was found positive. He has a travel history to Noida and was under home quarantine.

The second patient is a 50-year-old man from Masrund village of Churah area. The patient has travel history to Delhi and was staying in a paid quarantine facility.

Till date, Chamba district has a total of 54 cases of which eight are active.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 280 cases followed by Hamirpur with 253 cases. Una district recorded 113 cases, Solan 110, Chamba 52, Shimla and Bilaspur 47 each, Sirmaur 40, Mandi 33, Kinnaur 30, Kullu 5 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Saroj Khan danced to Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi at last event she attended
Jul 03, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Your bravery has sent a message to the world about India’s strength’: PM Modi to soldiers in Ladakh
Jul 03, 2020 14:07 IST
Aditya Roy Kapur out of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain sequel
Jul 03, 2020 14:04 IST
This is a vending machine that dispenses golgappa. Watch
Jul 03, 2020 14:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.