Sections
Home / Cities / Two Kashmiri youth held in PoK on charges of spying, families appeal for release

Two Kashmiri youth held in PoK on charges of spying, families appeal for release

Pakistani media reports stated that Gilgit SSP Raja Mirza Hassan said the duo had been forcibly sent to Pakistan for spying and were arrested soon after they crossed the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 22:34 IST

By Ashiq Hussain, Hindustan Times/Jammu

After the Pakistani security forces arrested two Kashmiri youth on charges of spying for India, from an area along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan, their families said that the duo had been missing since 2018 and appealed for their release.

Pakistan media released a video showing two Kashmiri youth—Feroz Ahmed Lone and Noor Mohammad Wani, both residents of Achoora, Gurez, Bandipora, under its custody. The duo was made to address the media in a blindfold.

In a video message, Feroz’s father Abdul Rahim Lone said, “My son has been missing since 2018. And now the Pakistan Army is claiming that he is an Indian spy. I appeal to both the governments to release my son.”

A relative of Noor, Bashir Ahmad Wani said that his nephew was never a spy and he doesn’t know how he went across the LoC. “I believe they have been forced to make such a statement. I appeal to the governments of India and Pakistan to release the duo.”



Pakistani media reports stated that Gilgit SSP Raja Mirza Hassan said the duo had been forcibly sent to Pakistan for spying and were arrested soon after they crossed the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Bandipora senior superintendent of police Rahul Malik said that the missing report of Feroz Ahmad Lone was registered in 2018. The SSP said that there was no record to suggest that the duo was involved in any spying activities.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fire at fashion designer’s factory in Sector 3, no injuries
Jun 13, 2020 23:16 IST
In highest one-day spike,Telangana records 253 Covid-19 cases, TRS MLA among them
Jun 13, 2020 23:13 IST
Fadnavis meets CM, submits demands for Cyclone Nisarga-hit areas
Jun 13, 2020 23:12 IST
Greater Noida: Manager of e-biz portal, two associates arrested for cyber fraud
Jun 13, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.