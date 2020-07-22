Two kidnappers held after 2-hr car hostage drama in Moga

Moga Police arrested Sukhpreet Singh of Dhaula village in Barnala district and Bohar Singh of Laode village in Moga district for kidnapping Sukhdev Singh, a pharmacy-cum-money-exchange shop owner at Main Bazar in Dhamarmkot sub-division in Moga district. Police action was completed within two hours of the hostage drama that started around 640am on Wednesday.

They accused used Sukhdev’s own car to kidnap him, telling him that a woman, Lovely, he had an affair with, had given then a Rs 20 lakh contract to kill him, of which Rs 1 lakh had already been paid to them.

SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said, “They kept going around in the car for two hours within the district and kept on threatening the victim. The victim was asked to call his shop-helper from his phone to keep the shop open and tell him he would get a little late. During all this time, the police party got to know the whereabouts of the location of the victim and nabbed the accused The victim was rescued unhurt. The accused are being interrogated,” he added.

Police have recovered a countrymade .32-bore pistol from the possession of the accused and have also recovered Rs 4.2 lakh cash, gold ornaments, foreign currency and licenced revolver of the victim, snatched during kidnapping.