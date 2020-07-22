Sections
Two kids drown in Yamuna, one body found

Police said a group of kids was playing near the river bank when two of them slipped into the river.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 23:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

The body of a 12-year-old child was recovered from the Yamuna river on Wednesday after two children of Yamunanagar’s Sukhpura village drowned while playing near the river bank, police said.

The children were identified as Harsh, 14 and Tanishq, 12, who are cousins and went missing on Tuesday evening. Police said a group of kids was playing near the river bank when two of them slipped into the river.

Harsh’s father said, “My son is a Class 9 student while my nephew Tanishq was studying in Class 6. My wife told me about not seeing them since long, so I asked the villagers to look for them. We came to know about the incident and informed the police.”

Yamunanagar police station in-charge Sukhbir Virk said, “Tanishq’s body was found by a team of SDRF, divers and police. The body was handed over to the family after the autopsy. Searches will resume to find the other child on Thursday morning.”



