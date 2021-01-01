Sections
21-yr-old killed for posting video on social media, 2 nabbed

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational photo

Police on Friday said they had arrested two men in outer Delhi’s Begampur in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man who allegedly posted a video on social media, abusing and tarnishing their friend’s image.

The prime suspect, identified by his first name Gaurav, is absconding along with his friend, Hussain, who was also involved in the crime that took place on Wednesday, the police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Tinku,30, and Manish,23.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Pramod Kumar Mishra said that on December 30 (Wednesday), the police received information that a man with multiple injury marks was lying unconscious at Baljit Vihar near Begampur Chowk. The injured man was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital where he was declared brought dead. The dead man was identified as Subhash alias Bahadur. A murder case was registered and the investigation was taken up, the DCP said.



“Subhash’s family suspected the involvement of a habitual offender, Gaurav. His mother said that her son had a heated argument with Gaurav over the phone,” said DCP Mishra.

The police said that their further probe revealed that on Wednesday around 4 pm, Subhash was in the local market with his friend Gagan when their friend Manish invited them to a video game shop to play a game. As the two reached there, Gaurav, Manish, Hussain and Tinku started assaulting Subhash. Gagan got scared and escaped from there, the DCP said.

Later, the four men took Subhash to Baljit Vihar and further assaulted him. They dumped him in an unconscious state at an isolated place near Begampur Chowk and fled. Investigators conducted raids and caught Manish and Tinku while the other two are yet to be arrested.

During the interrogation, the arrested men disclosed that Subhash and Gaurav were involved in criminal activities and used to be friends. However, they developed differences for some reasons, the DCP said.

“The matter escalated when Subhash had posted a video on social media allegedly abusing and downgrading Gaurav, following which Gaurav decided to teach him a lesson and hatched a conspiracy along with his friends. Manish called Subhash at his shop where Gaurav, Tinku and Hussain were already present,” added DCP Mishra.

