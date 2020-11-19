Sections
Two killed, 10 hurt in Fatehabad collision

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 19:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two persons were killed and ten injured in a collision between an auto-rickshaw and a truck near Fatehabad’s Samain village on Thursday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as auto-rickshaw driver Ajay Kumar, 29, and Sumitra Devi, 50.

Six of the injured people are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tohana, while the other four have been referred to the Agroha medical college in Hisar owing to their serious injuries.

Sandeep Kumar, an occupant, said all of the occupants, including two kids, belonged to Hisar’s Rawalvas village and were going to Dabhi village in Fatehabad to take part in a condolence meeting.

“When we reached Samain village, a speeding truck rammed into our auto-rickshaw, killing the driver and a woman on the spot. The truck driver managed to flee the accident scene,” he added.

A case under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the truck driver, who is at large, the police said, adding that they have launched an investigation.

